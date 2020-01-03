Spanish Police Detain Nigerian Woman Posing as UN Women Chief to Solicit Funds

(@imziishan)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Police in Spain have detained a Nigerian woman falsely presenting herself as a representative of the United Nations' agency on gender equality and the head of its Spanish regional branch to raise money for personal gain.

The con artist was detained in the eastern coastal Spanish city of Denia in the Alicante province, the police said in a statement.

According to the statement, the woman gave interviews to media and participated in conferences posing as a UN Women representative and the agency's head in Spain to raise funds for what she claimed were women's rights causes, as well as promoting her online legal course.

The investigation into the fraud began in 2018 when the UN Women itself filed a complaint with police in New York.

According to the UN Women website, the agency has no representation office in Spain whatsoever.