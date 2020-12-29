Spanish Police Detain Over 30 Minors for Distributing Child Pornography

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) At least 40 people, including 34 minors, were detained in Spain for distribution of child pornography through a social network, the National Police said on Monday.

"Agents of the National Police have detained 40 people for alleged distribution of child pornographic materials through a social network," the release said.

The investigation began when the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported about alleged commission of crimes of prostitution and corruption by minors. The social network itself reported to the NCMEC about posts concerning inappropriate audiovisual materials.

The police were able to identify a total of 51 people related to the acts, 45 of whom are minors, while seven persons cannot be prosecuted as they are under 14 years of age.

According to the release, almost all the adolescents exchanged this type of illegal material for fun without realizing the gravity of the crime.

The police warned users of social networks to not share or keep images or videos of sexual nature with minors as it is a crime.