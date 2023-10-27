Spanish police detain suspect in Oct 16 Brussels attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Spanish police said Friday that they had arrested a man suspected to kill two Swedish football fans in Brussels this month.

Officers arrested the unidentified suspect -- who is wanted in Belgium for drug and arms trafficking, money laundering and membership in a criminal group -- in the southern town of Benahavis, an operation carried out with the help of Spanish intelligence agency CNI, police said in a statement.