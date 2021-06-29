UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Police Detain Three Kidnappers Of Migrant Girl From Canary Islands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 06:58 PM

Spanish Police Detain Three Kidnappers of Migrant Girl From Canary Islands

The Spanish National Police have detained two women and one man who are suspected of kidnapping a migrant girl from a temporary detention center on the Canary Islands and smuggling her into France, the press office said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Spanish National Police have detained two women and one man who are suspected of kidnapping a migrant girl from a temporary detention center on the Canary Islands and smuggling her into France, the press office said on Tuesday.

"Three individuals have been detained for abducting a nine-year-old girl who arrived in the Canary Islands on a boat.

They tried to take her to Paris by taking her from the detention center," the statement read on Twitter.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported that the girl was in the temporary detention center with a woman, aged 22, who called herself the girl's aunt and was in collusion with a woman and a man representing themselves as the girl's parents.

The arrest took place on Tenerife Island, where the perpetrators and the girl were located after leaving Gran Canaria Island. The girl is now in the Tenerife detention center.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Twitter France Paris Man Women From

Recent Stories

CM's aide stresses need for promoting sporting ar ..

24 seconds ago

Athletics course to conclude on Wednesday

25 seconds ago

BISE announces SSC exams from July 5

27 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for mi ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues law on human resources for ci ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.