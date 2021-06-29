Spanish Police Detain Three Kidnappers of Migrant Girl From Canary Islands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Spanish National Police have detained two women and one man who are suspected of kidnapping a migrant girl from a temporary detention center on the Canary Islands and smuggling her into France, the press office said on Tuesday.

"Three individuals have been detained for abducting a nine-year-old girl who arrived in the Canary Islands on a boat.

They tried to take her to Paris by taking her from the detention center," the statement read on Twitter.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported that the girl was in the temporary detention center with a woman, aged 22, who called herself the girl's aunt and was in collusion with a woman and a man representing themselves as the girl's parents.

The arrest took place on Tenerife Island, where the perpetrators and the girl were located after leaving Gran Canaria Island. The girl is now in the Tenerife detention center.