Spanish Police Intercepted Envelope to Prime Minister Presumably With Explosives- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Spain's police have managed to intercept an envelope sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, which allegedly contained a "pyrotechnic substance," the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"The interception took place on November 24 after the services of the Department of Homeland Security at the Government Presidium, during sorting and selecting correspondence, a suspicious postal item was discovered. It was an envelope addressed to the prime minister, it was sent by regular mail," the ministry said in a statement.

The envelope itself and its contents are similar to those parcels that were previously found in the country, the ministry added.

Spanish newspaper ABC Espana reported on Wednesday, citing local police, that Spanish arms firm Instalaza, based in the city of Zaragoza, had received a package similar to the one that exploded near the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and injured an employee of the diplomatic mission.