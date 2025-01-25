Open Menu

Spanish Police Say Detain Fugitive Wanted Over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist Attack'

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Spanish police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man wanted in Belgium over his suspected role in an October 2023 "terrorist attack" in Brussels which claimed two lives.

The man is suspected of having provided the attacker with the gun which he used to shoot at people in central Brussels before a football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start, police said in a statement, adding that he had been arrested at Malaga airport on Friday as he tried to leave Spain.

The gunman opened fire on Swedes, killing two of them and wounding a third, before leading police on an overnight manhunt.

He was eventually cornered and fatally wounded when Belgian police moved to detain him in a cafe.

"The fugitive could face a life sentence as he is wanted by the Belgian authorities for the crimes of terrorist attack, murder and grievous bodily harm," the Spanish police said.

The shooting came after Sweden in August 2023 raised its terror alert to the second-highest level, warning of an increase in threats against Swedish interests abroad, after Koran burnings and other acts in the country against islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

Recent Stories

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

8 minutes ago
 PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

9 minutes ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

23 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

2 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

2 hours ago
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

3 hours ago
 Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition

3 hours ago
 Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take ..

Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies

4 hours ago
 Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factori ..

Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million

4 hours ago
 Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion ..

Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World