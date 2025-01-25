Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Spanish police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man wanted in Belgium over his suspected role in an October 2023 "terrorist attack" in Brussels which claimed two lives.

The man is suspected of having provided the attacker with the gun which he used to shoot at people in central Brussels before a football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start, police said in a statement, adding that he had been arrested at Malaga airport on Friday as he tried to leave Spain.

The gunman opened fire on Swedes, killing two of them and wounding a third, before leading police on an overnight manhunt.

He was eventually cornered and fatally wounded when Belgian police moved to detain him in a cafe.

"The fugitive could face a life sentence as he is wanted by the Belgian authorities for the crimes of terrorist attack, murder and grievous bodily harm," the Spanish police said.

The shooting came after Sweden in August 2023 raised its terror alert to the second-highest level, warning of an increase in threats against Swedish interests abroad, after Koran burnings and other acts in the country against islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.