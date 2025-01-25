Spanish Police Say Detain Fugitive Wanted Over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist Attack'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Spanish police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man wanted in Belgium over his suspected role in an October 2023 "terrorist attack" in Brussels which claimed the lives of two Swedes.
The man is suspected of having provided the attacker with the gun which he used to shoot at people in central Brussels before a football match between Belgium and Sweden was about to start, police said in a statement, adding that he had been arrested at Malaga airport on Friday as he tried to leave Spain.
"The fugitive could face a life sentence as he is wanted by the Belgian authorities for the crimes of terrorist attack, murder and grievous bodily harm," it added.
The gunman, wearing a high-visibility orange jacket, opened fire on Swedes, killing two of them and wounding a third, before fleeeing on a scooter and leading police on an overnight manhunt.
He was eventually cornered and fatally wounded when Belgian police moved to detain him in a cafe.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said at the time that the gunman was of Tunisian origin and had been living in the country illegally.
In a social media post after the killings, the attacker boasted of being inspired by the Islamic State extremist group and indicated that the Swedish nationality of his victims was a motivation.
The attack came after Sweden in August 2023 raised its terror alert to the second-highest level, warning of an increase in threats against Swedish interests abroad, after Koran burnings and other acts in the country against islam's holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.
The incident triggered dismay in Brussels, where the Belgium-Sweden international match was called off at half-time, and also in the dead fans' homeland.
Some 35,000 fans were evacuated from the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels and offiicers escorted Sweden's players directly to the airport to leave safely
Recent Stories
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
More Stories From World
-
Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'8 minutes ago
-
England defender Walker joins AC Milan from Man City18 minutes ago
-
Huthi rebels release 153 'conflict-related' Yemeni prisoners: ICRC18 minutes ago
-
Hamas frees four Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza28 minutes ago
-
Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'28 minutes ago
-
Gaza development put back 60 years by war: UNDP chief38 minutes ago
-
Denmark's Sebastian Holberg sets sights on Bocuse d'Or win47 minutes ago
-
Colombia sends army to fight guerillas on Venezuela border: govt48 minutes ago
-
EU urges M23 to halt advance in DRCongo's volatile east48 minutes ago
-
Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff48 minutes ago
-
Stars and politics converge at Sundance festival1 hour ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital1 hour ago