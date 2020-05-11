UrduPoint.com
Spanish Police Say Detained Cybercriminals Involved In Embezzlement Of $2.6Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 04:04 PM

Spanish Police Say Detained Cybercriminals Involved in Embezzlement of $2.6Mln

Spain's National Police Corps said on Monday that it detected a criminal group, the members of which were involved in embezzlement of 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) in various countries of the world via the internet

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Spain's National Police Corps said on Monday that it detected a criminal group, the members of which were involved in embezzlement of 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) in various countries of the world via the internet.

According to the authorities' statement, the suspects, under the guise of senior company executives, sent letters to employees asking them to carry out urgent money transfer operations.

Among the victims are companies from Italy, the Czech Republic, the US, Lebanon, China, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands. For transfers, 150 bank accounts were used, the police added.

The police said that 16 residents of Spain were involved in the criminal group, adding that 11 of them were detained on the charges of fraud and money laundering.

