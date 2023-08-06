MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Spanish police say they captured the Dominican Republic's most wanted and extremely elusive fugitive in a raid in Madrid on Sunday.

"Due to the extreme gravity of the acts committed and her great ability to evade justice, she was considered by the Dominican authorities to be the country's most wanted fugitive," the police said.

The woman is suspected of stabbing a manager to death at a hardware store where she worked before fleeing to Colombia where she bought a fake ID on the black market for more than $1,000. She then traveled to Brazil and on to France before eventually settling in Spain.

The search took more than a year. Police followed her trail to Barcelona and eventually to the national capital. The suspect dyed her hair and only left her home at night, police said. She was identified through her fingerprints.