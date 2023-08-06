Open Menu

Spanish Police Say Nabbed Dominican Republic's Most Wanted Fugitive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Spanish Police Say Nabbed Dominican Republic's Most Wanted Fugitive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Spanish police say they captured the Dominican Republic's most wanted and extremely elusive fugitive in a raid in Madrid on Sunday.

"Due to the extreme gravity of the acts committed and her great ability to evade justice, she was considered by the Dominican authorities to be the country's most wanted fugitive," the police said.

The woman is suspected of stabbing a manager to death at a hardware store where she worked before fleeing to Colombia where she bought a fake ID on the black market for more than $1,000. She then traveled to Brazil and on to France before eventually settling in Spain.

The search took more than a year. Police followed her trail to Barcelona and eventually to the national capital. The suspect dyed her hair and only left her home at night, police said. She was identified through her fingerprints.

Related Topics

Police France Barcelona Madrid Spain Brazil Dominican Republic Colombia Women Sunday Market

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

46 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

5 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

5 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

7 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

8 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

9 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

11 hours ago

More Stories From World