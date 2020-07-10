Spanish Police Say Neutralized 3 Criminal Groups in Large-Scale Anti-Drug Operation

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Spanish National Police Corps said on Friday that it had neutralized three criminal groups during a major anti-drug operation involving 300 law enforcement officers.

According to the authority, one of the groups, which included migrants from Turkey, delivered heroin to Spain, and on the way back imported hashish and marijuana to other European countries in the same cars disguised as tourist trips.

The group received hashish from two more organizations operating in Spain.

In total, the police conducted 30 searches in houses and warehouses in various regions across the country. As a result of the operation, 8,000 cannabis plants, 100 kilograms (220 Pounds) of spouts, other narcotic substances, weapons, including firearms, materials for growing marijuana, and nearly 130,000 Euros ($146,900) in cash were seized.

In addition, the police detained 46 people, the authority said.