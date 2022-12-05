UrduPoint.com

Spanish Police Seized Envelopes To Ukrainian Missions Presumably With Animal Eyes - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Spain's police have seized three envelopes presumably with animal eyes in them that were addressed to the Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.

"Spanish police seized three envelopes with what are believed to be animal eyes at the post office, which were addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, the consulate general in Barcelona and the consulate in Malaga. Investigations have begun," Nikolenko wrote on social media.

Last week, Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe received blood-stained packages with animal eyes in them.

More Stories From World

