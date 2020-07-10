Spanish Police Uncover Large Network of Online Scammers Who Stole $570,000

Spanish national police have uncovered a large network of online scammers and detained nearly 100 people on charges of stealing some half a million euros, the police said in a statement

According to the police, criminals were using SIM swaps to steal the money, which is a type of fraud that involves an offender, having learned a victim's phone number, reissuing a SIM card to gain full access to a bank account.

The operation was carried out in various regions of the country. A total of 94 people were detained, who may be charged with fraud, money laundering, membership in a criminal gang and the falsification of documents. The amount stolen was 504,800 euros ($570,000).

The investigation began after the police revealed similar cases of embezzlement in various regions of the country. Investigators have discovered that the crimes were committed by the same group with a clear distribution of roles and duties.