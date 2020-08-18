UrduPoint.com
Spanish Politicians Sign Letter In Support Of King Juan Carlos Accused Of Corruption

Spanish Politicians Sign Letter in Support of King Juan Carlos Accused of Corruption

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Dozens of former Spanish high-placed officials have signed an open letter in support of King Emeritus Juan Carlos de Borbon, who has left the country amid a corruption scandal.

The letter signed by more than 70 former officials, ministers, ambassadors, and others, reminds about the pivotal role played by the retired monarch in the country's contemporary history.

"Multiple reports which have emerged in recent days regarding certain actions of King Juan Carlos I have prompted a plethora of condemnations without proper respect to the presumption of innocence.

If his actions merit reprobation, this will be decided by courts of justices, but it will never be able to erase the work of King Juan Carlos for the good of democracy and the nation," the letter reads as quoted by the Europa Press news agency.

In June, Spain's Supreme Court prosecutors launched an investigation into the emeritus king's role in an anti-corruption case regarding the 2011 construction contract for a high-speed railway from Saudi Arabia's Mecca to Medina. Earlier in the month, Juan Carlos sent a letter to his son, King Felipe, saying he had decided to leave the country..

