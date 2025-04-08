Spanish Premier To Visit Vietnam, China As US Announces Tariffs
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Vietnam and China this week, as sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump roils global markets.
Sanchez will leave for Vietnam on Tuesday along with his foreign and agriculture ministers, according to his office.
He will then head to China to meet President Xi Jinping. The April 10-11 visit is taking place at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, a brief statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Sanchez last week announced a €14.
1 billion ($15.5 billion) plan to protect and modernize Spain’s economy in response to US tariffs.
The European Union is said to be thinking to reset its trade relations with China due to Trump’s aggressive trade policies.
Trump last week announced he would hit China with an additional 34% tariffs on top of a 20% levy imposed this year. He has also threatened additional tariffs of 50% if Beijing does not withdraw its retaliatory measures. He imposed a 20% tariff on EU imports.
Vietnam, meanwhile, is to be hit with a 46% tariff.
