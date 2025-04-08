Open Menu

Spanish Premier To Visit Vietnam, China As US Announces Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Spanish premier to visit Vietnam, China as US announces tariffs

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Vietnam and China this week, as sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump roils global markets.

Sanchez will leave for Vietnam on Tuesday along with his foreign and agriculture ministers, according to his office.

He will then head to China to meet President Xi Jinping. The April 10-11 visit is taking place at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, a brief statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Sanchez last week announced a €14.

1 billion ($15.5 billion) plan to protect and modernize Spain’s economy in response to US tariffs.

The European Union is said to be thinking to reset its trade relations with China due to Trump’s aggressive trade policies.

Trump last week announced he would hit China with an additional 34% tariffs on top of a 20% levy imposed this year. He has also threatened additional tariffs of 50% if Beijing does not withdraw its retaliatory measures. He imposed a 20% tariff on EU imports.

Vietnam, meanwhile, is to be hit with a 46% tariff.

Recent Stories

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

15 minutes ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

31 minutes ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

32 minutes ago
 Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils ..

Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 2025

46 minutes ago
 United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sh ..

United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting

1 hour ago
 China sees more active e-commerce logistics in Mar ..

China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March

2 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Bas ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener

2 hours ago
 UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic a ..

UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Korean government formally sets presidential elect ..

Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3

4 hours ago
 UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Kn ..

UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts

4 hours ago
 Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, promp ..

Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures

4 hours ago

More Stories From World