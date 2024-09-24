Spanish Premier Vows New Push Against 'fake News'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to make the fight against disinformation a priority with a plan for "democratic renewal", though the country's conservative opposition has blasted it as an attempt to censor critical media.
Sanchez is to join Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss the issue Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Brazil's Supreme Court recently ordered a block on Elon Musk's X social network after it failed to respect judicial orders regarding "fake news".
Sanchez's leftist government unveiled last week a plan for fighting fake news over the remaining three years of his term.
It includes the creation of a public registry listing newspapers, their owners and their advertising revenues, as well as measures to increase the right to privacy and the correction of inaccurate information.
Sanchez announced earlier this year that he would take steps to fight a "filth factory" spreading "disinformation and defamation".
The move came after a court opened an inquiry into his wife, Begona Gomez, over allegations of corruption and influence-peddling filed by a group with links to the far right.
The group has said its claims against Gomez were based on media reports.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lanka's new leader to call snap parliamentary polls31 minutes ago
-
Singapore ex-minister convicted in rare graft trial32 minutes ago
-
UK town catches Subbuteo fever32 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader appoints cabinet ahead of expected snap polls32 minutes ago
-
Low rains heighten food insecurity for millions in Somalia2 hours ago
-
Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan showcases traditional dowry culture at New York event3 hours ago
-
Indonesia pushes for coal phase-down to speed up decarbonization3 hours ago
-
NY Liberty riding WNBA boom into playoffs3 hours ago
-
China launches 8 satellites into space from sea3 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Embassy in Ankara celebrates kingdom's 94th National Day3 hours ago
-
This winter's first migratory birds arrive at China's largest freshwater lake3 hours ago
-
Death toll rises to 6 after heavy rain pounds Japan's Ishikawa3 hours ago