Open Menu

Spanish Premier Vows New Push Against 'fake News'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Spanish premier vows new push against 'fake news'

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to make the fight against disinformation a priority with a plan for "democratic renewal", though the country's conservative opposition has blasted it as an attempt to censor critical media.

Sanchez is to join Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss the issue Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Brazil's Supreme Court recently ordered a block on Elon Musk's X social network after it failed to respect judicial orders regarding "fake news".

Sanchez's leftist government unveiled last week a plan for fighting fake news over the remaining three years of his term.

It includes the creation of a public registry listing newspapers, their owners and their advertising revenues, as well as measures to increase the right to privacy and the correction of inaccurate information.

Sanchez announced earlier this year that he would take steps to fight a "filth factory" spreading "disinformation and defamation".

The move came after a court opened an inquiry into his wife, Begona Gomez, over allegations of corruption and influence-peddling filed by a group with links to the far right.

The group has said its claims against Gomez were based on media reports.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court United Nations Wife New York Brazil Elon Musk Media Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

42 minutes ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

45 minutes ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

49 minutes ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

21 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

22 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

22 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

22 hours ago

More Stories From World