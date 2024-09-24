Spanish premier vows new push against 'fake news'

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to make the fight against disinformation a priority with a plan for "democratic renewal", though the country's conservative opposition has blasted it as an attempt to censor critical media.

Sanchez is to join Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to discuss the issue Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Brazil's Supreme Court recently ordered a block on Elon Musk's X social network after it failed to respect judicial orders regarding "fake news".

Sanchez's leftist government unveiled last week a plan for fighting fake news over the remaining three years of his term.

It includes the creation of a public registry listing newspapers, their owners and their advertising revenues, as well as measures to increase the right to privacy and the correction of inaccurate information.

Sanchez announced earlier this year that he would take steps to fight a "filth factory" spreading "disinformation and defamation".

The move came after a court opened an inquiry into his wife, Begona Gomez, over allegations of corruption and influence-peddling filed by a group with links to the far right.

The group has said its claims against Gomez were based on media reports.