Spanish Prime Minister appeals for clear majority in repeat election

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday urged voters to give his Socialist party a clear majority in a repeat general election in November , so they could tackle the country's economic and political challenges.

Sanchez late on Tuesday announced that Spain would return to the polls on November 10 in what will be its fourth general election in four years.

The decision came after he failed to secure support from rival parties to confirm him as premier following an inconclusive April general election.

His Socialist party won, but without an overall majority, as they only secured 123 of the parliament's 350 seats.

Sanchez blamed rival parties on both the left and right for the failure to reach a deal that would allow him to win a confidence vote in parliament to govern for another term.

"I hope Spaniards will give the Socialist party a larger majority so you will no longer be in a position to block the formation of a government which Spain needs," he told the leaders of other parties during a parliamentary debate.