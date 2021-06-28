UrduPoint.com
Spanish Prime Minister Believes First Steps To Overcome Crisis In Catalonia Taken

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that he believes that the central government has made the first steps in resolving the crisis in relations with supporters of independence in Catalonia

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that he believes that the central government has made the first steps in resolving the crisis in relations with supporters of independence in Catalonia.

Sanchez clarified that he meant the pardon of several jailed Catalan activists and his upcoming meeting with the head of Catalonia's regional government, Pere Aragones, set for June 29 in Madrid.

"This pardon was useful for restoring normal coexistence. It is necessary to move forward. The pardon sends a signal to the civil society that we want to move forward and overcome the crisis," the prime minister said in an interview with Cadena SER radio.

At the same time, Sanchez said not to expect immediate progress following his meeting with Aragones, as the priority will be to "establish dialogue based on a gradual approach that will show what steps we should take.

He also once again rejected Catalonia's claims of independence, but noted that the sides could reach agreement in some other areas, including investment. According to the prime minister, the reformation of the Spanish constitution was not out of the question either.

On June 22, the Spanish government approved the pardoning of nine jailed leaders of Catalonia's 2017 independence movement. Following the announcement, Aragones announced that the Catalan authorities would continue to seek a referendum on independence and negotiate with Madrid to make it legal.

