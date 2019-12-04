UrduPoint.com
Spanish Prime Minister Calls For Modernizing NATO To Cope With New Challenges

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Modernizing NATO to Cope With New Challenges

NATO needs to consider paths for future modernization, which is necessary to cope with the challenges that the alliance faces, acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in London

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) NATO needs to consider paths for future modernization, which is necessary to cope with the challenges that the alliance faces, acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in London.

"Currently, there are no security challenges that are posing a threat to only one country and that is why we have to stick to the decisions made by consensus," Sanchez said, calling on the alliance to think about how it wants to look in the upcoming decades.

The prime minister called on the alliance to boost its defense capabilities, which will allow the bloc to make its work more effective.

Other NATO leaders thanked the Spanish authorities for the decision to prolong the deployment of its Patriot air defense systems in Turkey for another year. The Spanish systems have been deployed at the Incirlik air base on the southern Turkish province of Adana since 2015.

Some 1,000 Spanish servicemen are currently involved in six NATO missions, as well as 10 EU ones.

