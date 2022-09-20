Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Strong Reform of UN Amid Ukraine Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Tuesday for a major reform of the United Nations system in light of Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Tuesday for a major reform of the United Nations system in light of Ukraine crisis.

"The situation created by Russia in Ukraine is major proof that we need strong reform of the UN system," Sanchez said in an interview with the Politico newspaper.

According to Sanchez, UN member states must respond multilaterally to the ongoing food crisis while avoiding duplication of programs, and the response should include supporting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to broker grain deals between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

On July 22, Moscow, Kiev, and Astana signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports blocked amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Three key Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne were unblocked to resume exports.

The initiative was affixed in two sets of documents. The first, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine.