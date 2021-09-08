UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Calls Special Commission Meeting After Homophobic Assault

Wed 08th September 2021

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called a meeting of a special commission against hate crimes for Friday over a homophobic assault in Madrid, according to government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez Garcia.

A 20-year-old gay man was attacked on Sunday outside his apartment building in the Spanish capital.

The attackers laid him on the ground cut his lip, and carved a homophobic slur on his buttock.

"The goal of this meeting is to analyze the situation and propose new mechanisms to avoid such conflicts," Rodriguez Garcia said after a government meeting, adding that Spain will use all tools to counter hate crimes.

The prime minister asked the parliament to speed up adoption of the hate crime bill that was introduced by the government in February.

Protests in support of LGBT rights are scheduled on Saturday across the country.

