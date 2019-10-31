Spanish Prime Minister Cancels Regional Visit Due to Plane Malfunction - Reports

Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday was forced to cancel a visit to Murcia region over a technical malfunction with his aircraft that departed from Madrid, media reported

According to Europa Press, Sanches was heading to Los Alcazares municipality, which was severely damaged by a cyclone that hit the region in September.

Sanchez departed from Madrid by a private plane, but as a result of decompression the pilot took the decision to turn back.