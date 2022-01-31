MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has congratulated Portugal's acting Prime Minister Antonio Costa with the victory of the ruling Socialist Party (PS) in the elections in Portugal.

"Congratulations, dear Antonio Costa, for your victory. Portugal has once again opted for a social democratic project that combines growth and social justice," Sanchez said on Twitter.

The Spanish prime minister expressed his intention to continue working together with Portugal on "a socialist response" to the challenges that Europe faces.

Portugal's Socialist Party is leading in the parliamentary elections in Portugal with 42 percent of the votes, data from the country's Interior Ministry released after 95 percent of the ballots had been counted shows.

The Social Democratic Party is second with 29 percent.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced snap elections in Portugal after the parliament failed to approve the state budget submitted by Costa's socialist government in October 2021. Ahead of the vote, polls predicted a technical draw between the country's two main parties, the Socialist Party and the Social Democratic Party.