UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Congratulates Portugal's Socialists With Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Spanish Prime Minister Congratulates Portugal's Socialists With Election Victory

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has congratulated Portugal's acting Prime Minister Antonio Costa with the victory of the ruling Socialist Party (PS) in the elections in Portugal.

"Congratulations, dear Antonio Costa, for your victory. Portugal has once again opted for a social democratic project that combines growth and social justice," Sanchez said on Twitter.

The Spanish prime minister expressed his intention to continue working together with Portugal on "a socialist response" to the challenges that Europe faces.

Portugal's Socialist Party is leading in the parliamentary elections in Portugal with 42 percent of the votes, data from the country's Interior Ministry released after 95 percent of the ballots had been counted shows.

The Social Democratic Party is second with 29 percent.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced snap elections in Portugal after the parliament failed to approve the state budget submitted by Costa's socialist government in October 2021. Ahead of the vote, polls predicted a technical draw between the country's two main parties, the Socialist Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Europe Parliament Vote Budget Twitter Portugal October From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

9 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

19 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>