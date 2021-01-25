Spanish Prime Minister Congratulates Portuguese President on Reelection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday congratulated Portugal's incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on reelection.

"Congratulations to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his reelection as Portugal's president. All the success and support from Spain to our neighboring country at this stage.

We are united by strong ties of cooperation, collaboration and joint work for the common good of both countries," Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Center-right Rebelo de Sousa won his second term with 61 percent on Sunday, preliminary results show after 99.5 percent of ballots were counted. He is followed by Socialist candidate Ana Gomes and Andre Ventura from the right-wing Chega party, with 12.8 percent and nearly 11.9 percent, respectively.