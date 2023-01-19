Spanish Prime Minister, French President Sign Bilateral Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation

UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday signed a bilateral treaty on friendship and cooperation to enhance partnership between the two countries in different areas, including politics and economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday signed a bilateral treaty on friendship and cooperation to enhance partnership between the two countries in different areas, including politics and economy.

The French leader paid a one-day visit to Spain to participate in the 27th bilateral summit between the countries in Barcelona.

"This treaty is not just reinforcing both countries, but our common project of Europe," Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Macron, the Anadolu news agency reported.

France and Spain make up around 25% of the EU population and 30% of the EU economy, the Spanish leader noted.

Previously, Spain had only one similar agreement signed with Portugal, while France had a treaty of friendship and cooperation with Germany and Portugal.

Under the agreement, obtained by Spanish broadcaster RTVE, the sides pledged to hold annual summits, with ministers from both countries regularly invited to meetings of the French and Spanish governments.

According to the treaty, Franco-Spanish working groups will be established for issues of migration and defense. The two countries will also develop joint cultural and educational projects and hold bilateral consultations to coordinate their position in the European Union.

