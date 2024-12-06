Open Menu

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Hails 'historic' EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hails 'historic' EU-Mercosur trade deal

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday hailed the conclusion of a controversial free-trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, calling it "a historic agreement"

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday hailed the conclusion of a controversial free-trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, calling it "a historic agreement".

"Today, the European Union has achieved a historic agreement with Mercosur to establish an unprecedented economic bridge between Europe and Latin America," he wrote on X.

"Spain will work to ensure that this agreement is approved at the (European) Council, because trade openness with our Latin American friends will make us all more prosperous and resilient," the Socialist premier added, referring to the body representing EU states.

While negotiations have concluded, the EU-Mercosur deal still needs to be greenlit by at least 15 of the European Union's 27 member nations representing 65 percent of the EU population.

The agreement would create a sprawling free-trade zone of more than 700 million people.

Spain is Europe's leading exporter of fruit and vegetables, and the world's top producer of olives. It is one of the EU's agriculture powerhouses along with France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe Agriculture France European Union Germany Spain Italy Poland All Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

Medical stores inspected in Sukkur

46 seconds ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

48 seconds ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three ca ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases

51 seconds ago
 Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's elect ..

Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's election

3 minutes ago
 US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, stri ..

US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hour ..

LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says ..

Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister

13 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to en ..

APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports

17 minutes ago
 ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

17 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs9.6 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs9.6 trillion in the market

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World