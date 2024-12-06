Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hails 'historic' EU-Mercosur trade deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday hailed the conclusion of a controversial free-trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, calling it "a historic agreement".

"Today, the European Union has achieved a historic agreement with Mercosur to establish an unprecedented economic bridge between Europe and Latin America," he wrote on X.

"Spain will work to ensure that this agreement is approved at the (European) Council, because trade openness with our Latin American friends will make us all more prosperous and resilient," the Socialist premier added, referring to the body representing EU states.

While negotiations have concluded, the EU-Mercosur deal still needs to be greenlit by at least 15 of the European Union's 27 member nations representing 65 percent of the EU population.

The agreement would create a sprawling free-trade zone of more than 700 million people.

Spain is Europe's leading exporter of fruit and vegetables, and the world's top producer of olives. It is one of the EU's agriculture powerhouses along with France, Germany, Italy and Poland.