Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Hails 'historic' EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday hailed the conclusion of a controversial free-trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, calling it "a historic agreement"
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday hailed the conclusion of a controversial free-trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, calling it "a historic agreement".
"Today, the European Union has achieved a historic agreement with Mercosur to establish an unprecedented economic bridge between Europe and Latin America," he wrote on X.
"Spain will work to ensure that this agreement is approved at the (European) Council, because trade openness with our Latin American friends will make us all more prosperous and resilient," the Socialist premier added, referring to the body representing EU states.
While negotiations have concluded, the EU-Mercosur deal still needs to be greenlit by at least 15 of the European Union's 27 member nations representing 65 percent of the EU population.
The agreement would create a sprawling free-trade zone of more than 700 million people.
Spain is Europe's leading exporter of fruit and vegetables, and the world's top producer of olives. It is one of the EU's agriculture powerhouses along with France, Germany, Italy and Poland.
Recent Stories
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases
Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's election
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours
Balochistan can be a global business gateway, Says Commerce Minister
APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs9.6 trillion in the market
More Stories From World
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike48 seconds ago
-
Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's election3 minutes ago
-
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike3 minutes ago
-
Reborn Goetze finds the 'fun' to get Frankfurt firing39 minutes ago
-
NASA delays crewed lunar landing to 202749 minutes ago
-
Georgia PM says 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters as crisis deepens1 hour ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president2 hours ago
-
Australia on top in 2nd India Test after Starc takes six2 hours ago
-
Indonesia, Philippines agree to repatriate Filipina on death row2 hours ago
-
John Elkann: Italian dynasty heir at the helm of Stellantis2 hours ago
-
Leclerc 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi hits Ferrari title hopes3 hours ago
-
China, India hold 32nd meeting of working mechanism on border affairs, agree to safeguard peace and ..3 hours ago