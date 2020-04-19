Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Extending Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown Through May 9

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that he will ask the country's parliament to extend a nationwide lockdown introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 through May 9.

"Despite the enormous progress that we have made, it is impossible to remove general quarantine measures and move to the second phase ... Tomorrow, I will send the government's proposal to extend the emergency measures for a new period of fifteen days, until May 9 inclusive, to the leaders of the governments of the autonomous communities, and later next week to the Congress of Deputies," Sanchez said during a press briefing.

According to the prime minister, the decision to ask for an extension was taken after consultation with scientists. At the same time, Sanchez announced a "softening" of the lockdown measures for children, who will be allowed to leave their homes for limited periods from April 27.

Spain's COVID-19 emergency response measures were first announced on March 14 and have already been extended twice. Citizens in the European country are allowed to leave their homes to shop for food, visit pharmacies, receive medical treatment, travel to work, or help those in need. On Monday, some non-essential industries, such as construction, were allowed to resume activities.

Earlier in the day, Spain's Ministry of Health confirmed 565 new coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 20,043. More than 191,000 cases of the disease have been reported in Spain. The US is the only country to have reported more cases of the disease.