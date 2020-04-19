UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Extending Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown Through May 9

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Extending Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown Through May 9

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that he will ask the country's parliament to extend a nationwide lockdown introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 through May 9.

"Despite the enormous progress that we have made, it is impossible to remove general quarantine measures and move to the second phase ... Tomorrow, I will send the government's proposal to extend the emergency measures for a new period of fifteen days, until May 9 inclusive, to the leaders of the governments of the autonomous communities, and later next week to the Congress of Deputies," Sanchez said during a press briefing.

According to the prime minister, the decision to ask for an extension was taken after consultation with scientists. At the same time, Sanchez announced a "softening" of the lockdown measures for children, who will be allowed to leave their homes for limited periods from April 27.

Spain's COVID-19 emergency response measures were first announced on March 14 and have already been extended twice. Citizens in the European country are allowed to leave their homes to shop for food, visit pharmacies, receive medical treatment, travel to work, or help those in need. On Monday, some non-essential industries, such as construction, were allowed to resume activities.

Earlier in the day, Spain's Ministry of Health confirmed 565 new coronavirus-related deaths in the previous 24 hours, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 20,043. More than 191,000 cases of the disease have been reported in Spain. The US is the only country to have reported more cases of the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Visit Progress Same Spain March April May Congress From Government

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

28 minutes ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

28 minutes ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

1 hour ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

31 minutes ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

31 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.