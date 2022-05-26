UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Reforming Intelligence Services Amid Spying Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Reforming Intelligence Services Amid Spying Scandal

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday proposed reforming the National Intelligence Center (CNI) amid brewing scandal over illegal wiretapping of Spanish politicians by secret services

MADRID/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday proposed reforming the National Intelligence Center (CNI) amid brewing scandal over illegal wiretapping of Spanish politicians by secret services.

"The government will approve a new law on classified information that will replace the current one adopted during the dictatorship, and will reform the organic law regulating the CNI judiciary. We are modernizing the intelligence services to successfully address new challenges," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to Spanish media, the reform will be aimed at strengthening control over the intelligence services by the judicial authorities to ensure the protection of personal and political freedoms of citizens.

The Spanish government also plans to update the National Security and Cybersecurity strategies, Sanchez said during his speech in the parliament.

The scandal around the espionage by CNI erupted in April, after a Toronto-based rights group, Citizen Lab, discovered that the Spanish intelligence services had used the Israeli-made Pegasus malware to wiretap phones of more than 60 current and former Catalan officials, including Sanchez.

CNI allegedly used the malware to hack phones of Spanish leaders, lawmakers and activists, steal data and gain access to their cameras and microphones following a failed independence vote in 2017. The Spanish government pledged to investigate the allegations.

On May 10, CNI Director Paz Esteban was dismissed due to the scandal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Vote Twitter Independence April May 2017 Dictator Media Government

Recent Stories

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin ..

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

3 minutes ago
 Gang of robbers busted; four held

Gang of robbers busted; four held

3 minutes ago
 Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - D ..

Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - Defense Minister

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand E ..

Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand Eurasian Integration

4 minutes ago
 RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf ..

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

6 minutes ago
 Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.