UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Prime Minister Reshuffles Government

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:07 PM

Spanish Prime Minister reshuffles government

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday reshuffled his government for the first time since the left-wing coalition came to power in January 2020

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday reshuffled his government for the first time since the left-wing coalition came to power in January 2020.

Sanchez said it represented "a generational renewal" because the mean age of the ministers was now 50 instead of 55.

And women now make up 63 percent over 54 percent in the previous government.

"This will make our country once again the reference for women-men equality," Sanchez said.

His minority coalition is composed of Socialists and the radical-left Podemos party.

Podemos kept their five portfolios in the 22-member cabinet.

Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya was replaced by Jose Manuel Albares, who was Spain's ambassador to France. Socialist Carmen Calvo, who was number two in the government, has also left the cabinet.

Sanchez presented the reshuffle to the king earlier in the day.

The Spanish government had been weakened over the past several months.

Early in May, Podemos and the Socialists were routed in regional elections in Madrid by the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The PP has surged ahead of the Socialists in opinion polls following that election -- at the end of May, polls showed the PP and the far-right Vox together would win an absolute majority in parliament if a general election were held.

The government's decision in June to pardon nine Catalan separatists has also drained support.

The pardons have been condemned by Spain's right-wing opposition as well as by the Supreme Court, but Madrid hoped they would give impetus to talks with Catalonia's new leader, Pere Aragones, who was more open to dialogue than his hardline predecessor.

Since Sanchez's coalition came to power, it has relied in part on the support of ERC, a leftist Catalan separatist party, which in return demanded talks on resolving the separatist conflict in wealthy Catalonia.

A week after the pardons, Aragones said separatists would resume talks with the government in the second half of September.

An Ipsos poll in June found that 53 percent of Spaniards opposed the pardons, but 68 percent of Catalans were in favour.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Supreme Court Minority Parliament France Madrid Spain January May June September Women 2020 Government Cabinet Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Court awards imprisonment to accused in drug smugg ..

21 seconds ago

Electric Fans exports increased by 36.98% in 11 mo ..

24 seconds ago

Five dead in Mogadishu bombing targeting police ch ..

27 seconds ago

Partly cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Ka ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 10 ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s IICD discusses enhancing cultural coo ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.