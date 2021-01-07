Spanish Prime Minister Says Biden Able to Overcome 'Time of Tension' in US

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden will be able to overcome a "time of tension" in the United States in light of violence at the Capitol building following an incursion of supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

"I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy. The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people," Sanchez tweeted.

Earlier in the day, pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. As of now, the Capitol building has been cleared of protesters and is secure.

Several foreign leaders and top diplomats, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have condemned the Wednesday violence in Washington.