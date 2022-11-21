UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated Over $270Mln In Military Aid To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:23 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated Over $270Mln in Military Aid to Ukraine

The Spanish government has allocated almost 270 million euros ($277 million) to the EU military assistance fund for Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Spanish government has allocated almost 270 million Euros ($277 million) to the EU military assistance fund for Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"We have provided a significant military support defending Ukraine's legitimate right to defend its independence and territorial integrity ... That is why Spain has allocated almost 270 million euros to the European Peace Facility to deliver military equipment as part of the EU policy," Sanchez said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid.

The prime minister noted that his country had been training Ukrainian soldiers on its territory and for that purpose was planning to open a training facility in the city of Toledo, while also helping Ukrainian refugees.

"We have hosted over 135,000 Ukrainian men and women as part of the temporary protection program, around 35,000 underage people study at school," Sanchez added.

In early November, the Spanish government said it had sent air defense and anti-missile systems to Ukraine, including six HAWK missile defense systems and an Aspide air defense system.

Media reported earlier in the month that the Spanish government was ready to train 400 Ukrainian soldiers as a part of the European Union's training program for the Ukrainian army. According to El Pais newspaper, the 106.7 million euros ($109.3 million) initiative is intended for the training of 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Fire Prime Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Toledo Madrid Kiev Independence Spain February November Women From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations A ..

Kiev 'Playing With Fire' With Gross Provocations Against ZNPP - Russian Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resigna ..

Twitter France's General Manager Announces Resignation

1 minute ago
 US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North ..

US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North Korea - Envoy to UN

1 minute ago
 President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths ..

President conveys condolence, solidarity on deaths in Indonesia quake

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit ..

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit - Transneft

6 minutes ago
 Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees ext ..

Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees extended upto Dec 31, NA told

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.