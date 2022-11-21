Spanish Prime Minister Says His Country Allocated Over $270Mln in Military Aid to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The Spanish government has allocated almost 270 million Euros ($277 million) to the EU military assistance fund for Ukraine, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"We have provided a significant military support defending Ukraine's legitimate right to defend its independence and territorial integrity ... That is why Spain has allocated almost 270 million euros to the European Peace Facility to deliver military equipment as part of the EU policy," Sanchez said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid.

The prime minister noted that his country had been training Ukrainian soldiers on its territory and for that purpose was planning to open a training facility in the city of Toledo, while also helping Ukrainian refugees.

"We have hosted over 135,000 Ukrainian men and women as part of the temporary protection program, around 35,000 underage people study at school," Sanchez added.

In early November, the Spanish government said it had sent air defense and anti-missile systems to Ukraine, including six HAWK missile defense systems and an Aspide air defense system.

Media reported earlier in the month that the Spanish government was ready to train 400 Ukrainian soldiers as a part of the European Union's training program for the Ukrainian army. According to El Pais newspaper, the 106.7 million euros ($109.3 million) initiative is intended for the training of 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.