Spanish Prime Minister Says Overseas Visitors Can Come From July

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Overseas visitors can return to Spain from July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday, offering hope to a key sector shut down since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am announcing to you that from the month of July, entry for foreign tourists into Spain will resume in secure conditions," Sanchez told a press conference.

