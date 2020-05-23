Spanish Prime Minister says overseas visitors can come from July

Overseas visitors can return to Spain from July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday, offering hope to a key sector shut down since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Overseas visitors can return to Spain from July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday, offering hope to a key sector shut down since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am announcing to you that from the month of July, entry for foreign tourists into Spain will resume in secure conditions," Sanchez told a press conference.