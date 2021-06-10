UrduPoint.com
Spanish Prime Minister Says People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Be Allowed Into EU

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that foreigners vaccinated against the coronavirus disease with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine should be allowed to enter the European Union.

Starting Monday, the European country began allowing entry to all tourists who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization. Neither of those organizations has yet approved the Russian vaccine.

"We are discussing this issue in the EU, we should follow common sense. Even if these are vaccines that are not recognized on the European continent, I take the liberty to say that those are obviously vaccines and that is why the should not be an obstacle for movement between continents or in this case vising the European continent," Sanchez said at a joint press conference with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires, when asked whether Spain will allow Argentinians who are vaccinated with Sputnik V to enter the country.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 65 countries across the globe, including many Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Paraguay.

