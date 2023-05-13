UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister Says World Needs US President Committed To 'Good Fight' Like Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed confidence on Friday that the world needs a US president who, like Joe Biden, would be committed to fighting the "good fight."

"President Biden, I do believe that the world needs a US president that is committed to fighting the good fight like you do, and you can count on us," Sanchez told Biden during their bilateral meeting at the White House.

He pointed out that many people around the world would have never imagined that democracy would be under threat in the United States.

Sanchez very positively described the relationship between Spain and the United States. He called the two countries allies, friends, and strategic partners who share common values.

The Spanish prime minister also highlighted the "transatlantic bond" that unites Madrid and Washington over the situation in Ukraine. He accused Russia of aggression against Kiev and stressed the necessity of a lasting and just peace that respects international law and the principles of the UN charter.

Sanchez also noted that the two countries are cooperating on climate change and can work together in order to regulate artificial intelligence.

Biden, in turn, thanked Spain for its support of the government in Kiev. He also mentioned Madrid's support for the United States in dealing with such challenges as climate change and migration in the Western Hemisphere. 

