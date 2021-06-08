UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Prime Minister Sets Off For Latin American Tour

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:52 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Sets Off for Latin American Tour

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez set off for a Latin American tour on Tuesday, during which he will visit Argentina and Costa Rica

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez set off for a Latin American tour on Tuesday, during which he will visit Argentina and Costa Rica.

"After the meeting with the Council of Ministers, the PM, Pedro Sanchez, begins the tour of Latin America in which he will travel to the Argentine Republic and Costa Rica," the government said.

Sanchez is accompanied by Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

The prime minister is set to meet with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires on Wednesday morning to relaunch the strategic relationship between the two nations.

In addition, Sanchez is going to hold meetings with businessmen and the Spanish diaspora in Argentina, the largest outside Spain.

The leaders of Spain and Argentina announced the tour in early May, when Fernandez visited Madrid, where he was also received by King Felipe VI.

In May, the Argentine leader traveled to Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy as part of efforts to secure the postponement of a $2.4 billion debt payment to the Paris Club of creditor countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Visit Buenos Aires Reyes Paris Madrid Argentina Spain Italy Portugal Costa Rica May Commerce Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince honours graduates of Fujaira ..

10 minutes ago

ICC names Hassan Ali for Men's player of the month ..

12 minutes ago

Algae blooms harmful to aquaculture: UN global ass ..

3 minutes ago

UK Security Adviser Paying Visit to Moscow for Mee ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO recovers Rs2.14m, removes 223 hooks in south ..

6 minutes ago

AIOU appoints tutors for matriculation and interme ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.