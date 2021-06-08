Spanish Prime Minister Sets Off for Latin American Tour

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez set off for a Latin American tour on Tuesday, during which he will visit Argentina and Costa Rica

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez set off for a Latin American tour on Tuesday, during which he will visit Argentina and Costa Rica.

"After the meeting with the Council of Ministers, the PM, Pedro Sanchez, begins the tour of Latin America in which he will travel to the Argentine Republic and Costa Rica," the government said.

Sanchez is accompanied by Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

The prime minister is set to meet with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires on Wednesday morning to relaunch the strategic relationship between the two nations.

In addition, Sanchez is going to hold meetings with businessmen and the Spanish diaspora in Argentina, the largest outside Spain.

The leaders of Spain and Argentina announced the tour in early May, when Fernandez visited Madrid, where he was also received by King Felipe VI.

In May, the Argentine leader traveled to Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy as part of efforts to secure the postponement of a $2.4 billion debt payment to the Paris Club of creditor countries.