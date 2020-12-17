UrduPoint.com
Spanish Prime Minister Suspending Meetings After Contact With Covid-Positive Macron- Gov't

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez will suspend his scheduled meetings until December 24 after contacts with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish government said Thursday.

The Elysee announced Macron's decision to self-isolate and his positive test result earlier in the day.

"After the Elysee Palace said that French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, chair of the government Pedro Sanchez is suspending all of the upcoming events he had planned, to comply with sanitary protocols," the press service of the government said.

Sanchez is planning to get tested and remain in self-isolation until at least December 24, which marks 10 days since he met with the French leader.

