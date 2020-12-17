UrduPoint.com
Spanish Prime Minister Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Macron Catches Virus

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:49 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron who was confirmed to have caught the virus

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron who was confirmed to have caught the virus.

The Spanish government's press office said the 48-year-old would self-isolate and be monitored for symptoms for a week under the existing medical protocols.

Macron will be working remotely, the Elysee palace said.

The announcement of his illness prompted several foreign leaders to self-quarantine after meeting him at high-profile gatherings this week.

A spokesman for the Irish prime minister told the Irish Mirror that Micheal Martin was limiting his contacts. The daily later said that the test result was negative.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Luxembourgian Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said they were self-isolating while waiting for their test results. They both wished Macron a speedy and complete recovery.

