Spanish Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19... I will continue to work, taking all necessary precautions," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Due to the infection, Sanchez canceled his participation in an event scheduled for Sunday in the municipality of Gava in the autonomous community of Catalonia in the eastern part of Spain.