Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Spanish Prime Minister to Announce Government Reshuffle on Saturday - Reports

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is going to officially announce the first major reshuffle of the government this Saturday, local media reported.

Sanchez is expected to communicate the new composition of the government, which will reinforce the weight of women and include younger ministers, to King Felipe VI, according to Spanish Cadena SER radio.

This process, which involves the removal from office of several ministers from Sanchez' Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, will not affect the five ministers of Unidas Podemos left-wing alliance, including the Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, Spanish media report.

The new members of the Spanish government are expected to take office as early as next Monday to participate in the Council of Ministers held every Tuesday.

The decision could help the government to accelerate the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, just as the vaccination has been ramping up in the last weeks.

