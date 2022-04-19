Spanish Prime Minister to Meet With Zelenskyy in Kiev Soon, Reopen Embassy - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will soon visit Kiev to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, and to reopen the embassy in the capital, media reported on Tuesday.

Sanchez will reopen the Spanish embassy in Kiev, which was temporarily relocated to Lviv right after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Cadena SER reported, citing government sources.

According to Sanchez, Spain fulfills the obligations that its government and society have undertaken in relation to the Ukrainian people by returning its diplomatic mission to the Ukrainian capital.