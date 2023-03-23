MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China from March 30-31 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who recently visited Russia, Spanish media reported.

During the visit, Sanchez will have an opportunity to learn first-hand about Xi's plan on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and get information about Moscow's position on this issue, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported late Wednesday, adding that the prime minister is gradually tending toward peace negotiations.

The United States has been informed about Sanchez's trip to China, according to Spanish government sources.

The formal reason for the trip is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the newspaper reported, specifying that political interests come first.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Xi visited Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.