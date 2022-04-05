UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prime Minister To Visit Morocco On Thursday - Rabat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Morocco on April 7 at the invitation of the northern African country's monarch, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit Morocco on April 7 at the invitation of the northern African country's monarch, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Upon the invitation of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, H.E. Mr Pedro Sanchez, President of the Spanish Government, will pay a visit to the Kingdom of Morocco on Thursday," the ministry said.

The Spanish leader is scheduled to have a meeting with Moroccan King Mohammed VI, the ministry added.

On March 18, Sanchez voiced support for Morocco's 2007 initiative to give autonomy to Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony seeking independence from Rabat.

Western Sahara was transferred under control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, declared the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on a portion of Western Sahara. Morocco, which controls much of the restive region, has been pushing for providing it autonomy without independence.

