Spanish Prime Minister Urges EU to Promote Cohesion Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called on the European Union to foster unity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The EU must launch a rebuilding plan that will strengthen the mechanisms of the European welfare state and develop mechanisms of resilience through the policy of cohesion and agriculture, [while] also improving the effectiveness of the industrial policies," Sanchez tweeted, calling COVID-19 the worst crisis of this generation.

On Thursday, the leaders of the 27 EU countries discussed economic measures to overcome the consequences of the outbreak during a teleconference, asking finance ministers of the Eurozone to put forward proposals on ways to handle social and economic consequences of the pandemic within two weeks.

Currently, Spain is among the countries most affected by the coronavirus with the overall number of cases standing at 64,059 and the death toll at 4,858.