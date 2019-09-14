UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Prime Minister Visits Flood-hit Areas As Death Toll Rises To Six

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:38 PM

Spanish Prime Minister visits flood-hit areas as death toll rises to six

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday visited the country's flood-stricken southeastern regions as the death toll rose to six and train and air services were disrupted for a third day

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday visited the country's flood-stricken southeastern regions as the death toll rose to six and train and air services were disrupted for a third day.

Since Wednesday, areas here suffered some of the heaviest daily rainfall on record, causing chaos on the roads, cutting public transport and prompting rivers to burst their banks.

Flash floods swept away cars and swamped homes in the regions of Valencia, Murcia and eastern Andalusia.

The latest fatality was a middle-aged man whose body was found by police in a field at a hamlet near the city of Orihuela in Valencia, a spokeswoman for the central government's office in the region said, without giving details.

Five people died in separate accidents in the previous two days as they tried to cross flooded roads in cars, including a man whose vehicle got stuck in a tunnel on Friday in the centre of the coastal city of Almeria.

After observing the damage from a helicopter flying over the city of Orihuela in the region of Valencia, Sanchez visited a command centre for emergency operations.

Later he offered his condolences to the families of the dead and said the government would do everything it could to help the survivors.

"All those who have been affected need to know that the Spanish government will help so that at least they can repair many of the material damages caused by this extraordinary meteorological phenomenon," he told reporters as he arrived in Murcia.

The prime minister said water levels need to lower before the government can make an estimate of the total cost of the damage.

In addition to some 1,500 people who were evacuated earlier, officials on Friday removed another 2,000 residents of the town of Santomera in the region of Murcia as a precaution due to a controlled release from a local dam to avoid overflowing, the interior ministry said.

Spain's King Felipe VI also lamented the loss of life and the damage.

"May we all, with the help of all, be able to overcome the despair that now weighs on so many homes and families," he tweeted late on Friday.

The storm moved further west on Saturday, causing a flash flood in the village of Alhaurin el Grande in the province of Malaga that washed away about a dozen cars, local officials said.

The southwestern city of Seville closed all public parks on Saturday due to the risk of heavy rainfall, city hall said in a tweet.

The airport in Murcia, which was closed on Friday due to the flooding, re-opened on Saturday.

However two flights that were due to land on the holiday island of Ibiza were diverted to another airport and two other flights were cancelled due to the bad weather, Spanish airports operator AENA said.

Rail services across southeastern Spain remained disrupted on Saturday, with several routes in Valencia and Murcia suspended, the state-owned train operator said in a statement.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Flood Water Vehicle Died Dam Man Almeria Malaga Murcia Seville Valencia Spain May All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

85 kg hashish recovered from truck, two arrested i ..

2 minutes ago

Multan gets metropolitan status under new LG Act

2 minutes ago

Real Madrid hang on for win after Benzema brillian ..

6 minutes ago

156 vehicles fined for installing LPG gas cylinder ..

6 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore inspects Mozang police station

6 minutes ago

4 soldiers martyred in firing from across Pak-Afgh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.