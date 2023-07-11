Spain will deploy its troops in Slovakia and reinforce its task force in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Spain will deploy its troops in Slovakia and reinforce its task force in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"Spain as a NATO member state will announce the deployment of its troops in Slovakia to strengthen the (alliance's) eastern flank.

We will also reinforce our troops in Romania by a large number of soldiers," he told reporters ahead of the summit in Vilnius.

Sanchez also called on the allies not to forget about the southern flank. In addition, he noted that Spain adheres to the principles of NATO and pledged to increase the country 's defense spending in the coming years.

In June 2022, NATO leaders finalized at the summit in Madrid a new strategic concept until 2030, which envisages an enlargement of the number of troops on high alert on the alliance's eastern flank to 300,000.