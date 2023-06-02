Spanish Prime Minister Will Skip Speech at EU Parliament Amid Election Campaign - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Spanish government has asked the European Parliament to postpone Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's scheduled address in mid-July so that he could focus on the election campaign ahead of the snap vote, Spanish media reported on Friday, citing a letter from the prime minister's office.

"The Spanish government has filed a formal request with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to postpone the appearance of Prime Minister before the plenary session of the European Parliament to present the priorities of Spain's presidency in the European Council," Sanchez's office was quoted by El Mundo newspaper as saying in the letter.

Sanchez's address, initially set for July 13, will be postponed until the next European Parliament's plenary session in September, the report said.

Earlier this week, Sanchez dissolved the Spanish parliament to trigger early elections in July following setbacks of his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and success of the opposition conservative People's Party in regional elections held on May 29.