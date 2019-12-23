UrduPoint.com
Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament To Waive Puigdemont's Immunity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Spanish prosecutors asked the nation's top court on Monday to demand that the European Parliament waive immunity of its member Carles Puigdemont, who used to lead the Catalan government before fleeing sedition charges

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Spanish prosecutors asked the nation's top court on Monday to demand that the European Parliament waive immunity of its member Carles Puigdemont, who used to lead the Catalan government before fleeing sedition charges.

Puigdemont and one of his former ministers, Toni Comin, were elected to the European Parliament in May but could not take up their seats without swearing an oath of office in Spain, which they fled for Belgium in October 2017 for fear of persecution over the Catalan independence referendum.

"Parliamentary immunity is not a lawmaker's personal privilege, it is a guarantee of parliamentary independence... Immunity can in no way shield [a lawmaker] from the judicial," the document read.

Prosecutors said that Puigdemont and Comin had been under criminal investigation before they were elected to the European Parliament, and sought parliamentary mandates to hide behind immunity.

In an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1, an excerpt of which he published on Twitter, Puigdemont said that Catalan members of the European Parliament "have immunity but not normality, and while there are political prisoners and repression we will not act normally."

Spain continues to seek the extradition of the two former Catalan leaders from Brussels. It has kept national and international warrants for their arrest in place. A Belgian court will look into the extradition requests in early February.

The top EU court ruled last week that another ex-Catalan leader jailed in Spain, Oriol Junqueras, should have been given immunity to attend the European Parliament sittings after he, too, was elected as a member. The ruling may affect the Belgian court's decision.

