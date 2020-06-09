Spanish Prosecutors Downgrade Rebellion Charge Against Former Catalan Police Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The Spanish prosecutor's office said Monday it had agreed to charge the former Catalan police chief with sedition after previously accusing him of rebellion for his role in the 2017 independence vote.

Mossos d'Esquadra's chief Josep Lluis Trapero was put on trial in January along with former Catalan police director Pere Soler and a former regional interior ministry official, Cesar Puig, for failing to stop what Madrid said was an illegal vote.

The trial restarted by video on Monday after being suspended by the coronavirus outbreak.

The three face 10 years in prison if found guilty of sedition. The prosecutor's office said it was ready to downgrade the charges further to disobedience, which carries the maximum penalty of a fine and a temporary ban on holding public office.