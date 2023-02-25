Spanish Prosecutors Request 15 Years in Prison For Former Interior Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The Spanish Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is seeking 15 years in prison for former Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz over the alleged organization of the "Operation Kitchen" to spy on the former treasurer of the then-ruling People's Party, Luis Barcenas, media reported.

The prosecutor's office also wants to deprive Fernandez Diaz of the right to hold public office for 33 years in connection with concealment, embezzlement, and crimes against privacy, Spanish radio RTVE reported on Friday, citing a relevant document.

In addition, prosecutors have requested similar sentences for former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martinez and Eugenio Pino, the former deputy director for operations of the national police, the report said. Barsenas' driver, Sergio Rios, who was bribed to spy on his boss, could also be sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

As part of the case, the court is investigating the operation designed to illegally obtain information and documents from Barcenas, which could compromise the leadership of the then-ruling People's Party.