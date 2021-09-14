Spanish Prosecutors Suspect Arson Behind Andalusia Wildfires

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Spanish public prosecutor's office for environment said on Monday that a wildfire raging atop the southern Andalusian mountains could have been started by arsonists.

"The existence of several initial sources that appeared near-simultaneously close to a road with light traffic and opportunities for parking may point to their intentional nature," a statement read.

The blaze has spread over 7,800 hectares (19,300 acres) in the Sierra Bermeja mountain range since last Wednesday, forcing around 3,000 villagers to flee. Andalusian governor Juanma Moreno said on Monday that more than 1,300 people had returned home.