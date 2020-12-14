UrduPoint.com
Spanish Queen Starts Two-Day Humanitarian Trip To Honduras - Royal House

Spanish Queen Starts Two-Day Humanitarian Trip to Honduras - Royal House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Queen Letizia of Spain on Monday begins a two-day trip to Honduras to help the nation, which was recently devastated by hurricanes Eta and Iota, the Spanish Royal House said.

"Her Majesty Queen Letizia will make a humanitarian aid trip to Honduras on December 14 and 15 to learn first-hand about the situation in the country after the destruction caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota and to express Spanish people's solidarity in these difficult times," the release said on Sunday.

According to the note, more than 120 tonnes of the humanitarian aid will be delivered and distributed among the Honduran population. The cargo will also include the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect COVID-19.

The itinerary of the Spanish queen will depend on the ease of movement within the country, but initial plans includes a meeting with Honduran authorities at the highest level, visits to schools and shelters in affected areas.

The trip will also serve to present a project in field of digital education which Spain wants to implement in an experimental way in Honduras.

The hurricanes Eta and Iota caused a huge damage to Honduras, leaving 100 people dead, 11 missing and 4.5 million suffering material damage. The disasters caused an additional three percent reduction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Queen Letizia visited Honduras for the first time in May 2015 as part of a small Central American tour to strengthen cooperation with countries.

